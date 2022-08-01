Who is Sushila Devi? All you need to about India's judo star at Commonwealth Games 2022

Sushila Devi |

Sushila Devi Likmabam is an Indian judo star who is participating in the 48kg category in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.

The 27-year-old is a silver medal-winner in the 48kg weight class in judo at the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Glasgow.

The Manipur-based judoka won the gold medal in the 2019 South Asian Games. She qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympics as the lone representative for India in judo.

Right from the very beginning, Sushila showed signs of a champion excelling in events ranging from local to the prestigious Commonwealth Games.

Her uncle, Likmabam Dinit who has been an international Judo player, took Sushila to the Khuman Lampak in December 2002.

In Khuman, she started receiving training at a very young age. She also trained under Sabitri Chanu of Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Special Area Games (SAG) Khuman Lampak.