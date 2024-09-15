Who is Saleema Imtiaz? Everything You Need to Know About The First Woman From Pakistan To Be Nominated for ICC Umpires Panel

Saleema Imtiaz Nominated for ICC Umpires Panel | Image: Pakistan cricket/ X

Saleema Imtiaz might not be a well-known name in cricketing circles, but she has achieved a significant milestone in Pakistan's cricket history. Imtiaz has become the first Pakistani woman to be nominated to the ICC International Panel of Development Umpires.

This prestigious nomination qualifies her to officiate in women’s bilateral international matches and ICC Women’s Events, marking a major milestone in Pakistan’s cricketing history. So, who exactly is Saleema Imtiaz?

Everything you need to know about Saleema Imtiaz

Saleema, who is the mother of Pakistan women’s international player Kainat Imtiaz, began her umpiring career with the PCB Women’s Umpires Panel in 2008.

She has officiated in high-profile events under the Asian Cricket Council, such as the 2022 and 2024 ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup and the 2023 ACC Emerging Women’s Cup in Hong Kong.

Most recently, she was a member of the playing control team for the ACC Women’s Premier Cup 2024 in Kuala Lumpur. Her first on-field appointment in a bilateral series will see her officiate the Pakistan-South Africa women’s T20I series in Multan. Saleema’s rise to the ICC International Panel of Development Umpires cements her status as a trailblazer in the sport.

Speaking about her appointment, Saleema said, “This isn’t just a win for me – it’s a win for every aspiring female cricketer and umpire in Pakistan. I hope my success motivates countless women who dream of making their mark in the sport. This moment reflects the growing influence of women in cricket and the PCB’s commitment to fostering that development. I sincerely hope to see more women follow in my footsteps and embrace this beautiful game"

With her nomination to the ICC International Panel of Development Umpires, Saleema Imtiaz not only breaks barriers but also sets an inspiring precedent for the next generation of female cricket professionals.