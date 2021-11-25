Who is Ralf Rangnick? All you need to know about the to be interim Manchester United manager

Manchester United are in advanced talks to appoint Ralf Rangnick as the club's interim manager until the end of the season, sources told ESPN.



The German has reached an agreement with the Premier League side and will sign a six-month deal at Old Trafford following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking at the weekend.

Following his six-month spell as manager, Rangnick will be retained for a further two years in a consultancy role, according to The Athletic.

The German currently serves as head of sports and development at the Russian side but United anticipate no problems in solving that issue.

United held talks with Rangnick on Monday having also interviewed former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde and ex-Roma and Lyon boss Rudi Garcia for the role.



Who is Ralf Rangnick?

Considered an innovator of the pressing game in Germany, the 63-year-old previously coached Hannover, Schalke and Hoffenheim before moving into a management role with RB Leipzig.

He returned to the dugout during for the 2015-16 and 2018-19 seasons.

Rangnick has enjoyed a distinguished career both on the touchline and behind the scenes, most recently working as Head of Sports and Development with Lokomotiv Moscow.

Rangnick has long been recognised as one of the first people behind the 'gegenpress', which translates as 'counter-press'; the high-pressing, all-out running style adopted to great fame by Klopp.



He has been linked with a move to the Premier League a number of times before, in both a managerial and sporting director role.

Rangnick's game plans were always meticulously planned while his influence on those around him has been extraordinary and that's testament to his vast knowledge. German coaches are now among the best in the world and Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann all credit Rangnick as an important figure in their respective paths to the upper echelons of football.





Rangnick's renowned reputation ensures he's never out of conversations in important places and that's including at Old Trafford.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 10:47 PM IST