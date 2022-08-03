Who is Lovepreet Singh? All you need to about India’s bronze medallist weightlifter at Commonwealth Games 2022

Lovepreet Singh is an Indian weightlifter who won bronze in the 109kg weight category on Wednesday, August 3.

Lovepreet won the silver medal at the 2021 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships

The 24-year-old lifter clinched bronze at the Asian Youth Championships in In 2017 and gold at the Junior Commonwealth Championships in the 105 kg category.

Currently an officer with the Indian Navy, Lovepreet started weightlifting in the year 2010 at just 13 years of age. He struggled a lot in his initial days to get recognition at National level.

The lifter from Amritsar, Punjab took seven years of hard work and determination to be inducted in the Indian National camp.

Lovepreet has been an important member of the Indian National Camp in the heavyweight category since 2017.

Meanwhile, he finished with a combined lift of 355 kg. It consisted of 163 kg in his final Snatch attempt and a best of 192 kg in the Clean and Jerk category.

Lovepreet finished with a combined lift of 355 kg.