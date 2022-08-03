e-Paper Get App

Who is Lovepreet Singh? All you need to about India’s bronze medallist weightlifter at Commonwealth Games 2022

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 05:09 PM IST
article-image

Lovepreet Singh is an Indian weightlifter who won bronze in the 109kg weight category on Wednesday, August 3.

Lovepreet won the silver medal at the 2021 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships

The 24-year-old lifter clinched bronze at the Asian Youth Championships in In 2017 and gold at the Junior Commonwealth Championships in the 105 kg category.

Currently an officer with the Indian Navy, Lovepreet started weightlifting in the year 2010 at just 13 years of age. He struggled a lot in his initial days to get recognition at National level.

The lifter from Amritsar, Punjab took seven years of hard work and determination to be inducted in the Indian National camp.

Lovepreet has been an important member of the Indian National Camp in the heavyweight category since 2017.

Meanwhile, he finished with a combined lift of 355 kg. It consisted of 163 kg in his final Snatch attempt and a best of 192 kg in the Clean and Jerk category.

Lovepreet finished with a combined lift of 355 kg.

Read Also
Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship: Silver for Lovepreet Singh, Anuradha Pavunraj wins bronze
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsWho is Lovepreet Singh? All you need to about India’s bronze medallist weightlifter at Commonwealth Games 2022

RECENT STORIES

Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 415 crore of builders Sanjay Chhabria, Avinash...

Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 415 crore of builders Sanjay Chhabria, Avinash...

WBSSC Scam: Special Court sends Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee to 2-day ED custody

WBSSC Scam: Special Court sends Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee to 2-day ED custody

Mumbai: Shinde-Fadnavis govt scraps MVA’s decision to increase BMC wards to 236 from 227

Mumbai: Shinde-Fadnavis govt scraps MVA’s decision to increase BMC wards to 236 from 227

Mumbai: Plea of Best Bakery accused filed with ‘ulterior motive’ say police

Mumbai: Plea of Best Bakery accused filed with ‘ulterior motive’ say police

Three killed, six injured as man goes on stabbing spree at a kindergarten in China

Three killed, six injured as man goes on stabbing spree at a kindergarten in China