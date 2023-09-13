Who Is Dunith Wellalage? The 20-Year-Old Sri Lanka Spinner Who Stunned India With 5 Wickets & 42 Runs

Sri Lanka lost their second Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup 2023 against India by 41 runs but the end result doesn't reflect how close the match went with both teams in the contest until the very end.

The hosts gave a tough fight to the Men in Blue and almost managed to stun Rohit Sharma's side thanks to the all-round show of young Dunith Wellalage, who produced a career-best performance with ball and bat.

The 20-year-old was a late addition to the Sri Lankan squad but has played a very big part in Sri Lanka's campaign so far.

Indian Stalwarts Struggle Against Wellalage

He bagged his maiden international five-wicket haul against India, a team which had the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in their ranks.

His wickets not only included Rohit and Kohli but also Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya. All these batters have been in good form with the bat in the tournament but they had no answers against the spin and guile of Wellalage.

The left-arm off-spinner's show with the ball helped Sri Lanka bowl out India for 213, which is their lowest total in this edition.

20-Year-Old Almost Took SL Over The Line

But he wasn't done just yet as Wellalage also turned the heat on India with his batting skills and almost took his team over the finish line with his highest individual score of 42 not out.

The left-handed batter shared a 63-run alliance for the seventh wicket with Dhananjaya de Silva that not only got Lanka out of troubled waters but also revived their hopes of a win.

India however, managed to hold their nerves and bundle out the hosts for 172 just when Wellalage threatened to take the game away from the visitors.

Who is Dinuth Wellalage?

Dinuth Wellalage was born on January 9, 2003, in Colombo. He was born in a cricket crazy family and realised his father's dream of playing for Sri Lanka last year.

He played 25 first-class games and 37 List A matches before making his international debut against Australia in an ODI in Pallekele on June 14 last year.

Wellalage has since played 13 ODIs in which he's taken 18 wickets at an average of 24.16 and bagged his maiden five-for against India on Tuesday.

He also made his Test debut against Pakistan at Galle last year in July but went wicketless in that game.

It was the U-19 World Cup last year where Wellalage first came into the spotlight while leading Sri lanka after he took 17 wickets in six matches to emerge as the most successful bowler in the tournament. He also scored 264 runs including a hundred which added to his reputation.