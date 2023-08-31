Who Is Danielle McGahey? First Transgender Set To Play International Cricket

Danielle McGahey of Canada will become the first transgender cricketer to play in an international match when she represents her adopted country next month in a regional qualifying tournament for the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

The 29-year-old McGahey, an opening batter, has been selected in Canada's women's squad for the qualifying tournament after she fulfilled ICC's eligibility criteria for male-to-female transgender players.

The qualifying tournament will be played in Los Angeles from September 4 to 11.

Canada will take on Argentina, Brazil and the United States in the ICC Americas Qualifier for a place in the global qualifiers.

"I am absolutely honoured. To be able to represent my community is something I never dreamed I would be able to do," McGahey was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

Who is Danielle McGahey?

McGahey moved to Canada from Australia in February 2020 and began her social transition from a man to a woman in November 2020. She started medical transition in May 2021.

McGahey's participation in international cricket is a big forward-looking step by ICC as part of the game's governing body's policy of equal rights.

ICC player eligibility regulations

According to ICC's player eligibility regulations released in 2018 (and amended in 2021) trans women wishing to play women's international cricket must demonstrate "the concentration of testosterone in her serum has been less than 5 nmol/L1 continuously for a period of at least 12 months, and that she is ready, willing and able to continue to keep it below that level for so long as she continues to compete".

It further states that a tans cricketer must "provide a written and signed declaration, in a form of satisfactory to the designated medical officer, that her gender identity is female".

McGahey doing blood tests every month since 2021

McGahey said she is doing everything possible in her capacity to realise her dream of playing international cricket.

"In order to determine (my testosterone levels), I've been doing blood tests every month now for over two years. I also have to put in my player profile who I have played against and how many runs I've scored," she said.

"A lot of work with my doctor sending my medical information through to the ICC... they have a dedicated medical officer who looks over all of the information provided, and determines whether or not I have provided enough for an expert panel to make a decision.

"The need to do blood tests every month is probably the biggest challenge because when you are playing cricket you are travelling a lot," McGahey said.

Read Also ICC World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony Date And Venue Announced; Check Details

McGahey's career so far

McGahey drew Cricket Canada selectors' attention with her batting exploits during the country's women's inter-provincial tournament, which permits a transgender player to participate based solely on gender self-identification.

McGahey then went on to represent Canada in four T20 matches at the South American Championships in October 2022. But those games were not accorded international status.

"Obviously I felt a huge sense of pride. Not only for what I'm doing, but for my (trans) community. Being able to represent them," McGahey said.

Cricket Canada said McGahey's was selected in the team as she fulfilled all ICC's regulations.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)