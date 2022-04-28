Who is Baba Indrajith? All you need to know about KKR's wicketkeeper-batsman

Tamil Nadu cricketer Baba Indrajith made his IPL debut for the Kolkata Knight Riders during their match against Delhi Capitals in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 28.

Indrajith is a right-hand batsman and leg-break bowler and a wicketkeeper too.

He was bought by the Kolkata franchise for a base price of Rs 20 lakhs.

He shot to fame when he scored his first double-century in first-class cricket, playing for India Red in the 2017–18 Duleep Trophy.

He was the leading run-scorer for India Green in the 2018–19 Duleep Trophy, with 149 runs in two matches. He was also the leading run-scorer for Tamil Nadu in the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy, with 641 runs in eight matches.

Indrajith finished the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season as the leading run-scorer for Tamil Nadu, with 396 runs in three matches, at an average of 99, with three centuries.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 10:31 PM IST