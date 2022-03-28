Who is Ayush Badoni? All you need to know about Lucknow Super Giants' new batter

All eyes are on 22-year-old Ayush Badoni as he made his debut in the IPL, playing for Lucknow Super Giants against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Badoni just 22 years old and made his T20 debut in January 2021. The right-hander has played as many as 5 domestic T20 game for Delhi in his short career.

During the IPL 2022 mega auction, the Lucknow Super Giants bought Ayush Badoni at his base price of INR 20 Lakh.

He first came into the limelight in 2018 when he smashed a blistering unbeaten knock of 52 runs off just 28 balls while playing for India Under-19 team against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 09:18 PM IST