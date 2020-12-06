Who are favourites to win Premier League? Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has the answer

This year's Premier League has a list of strong contenders determined on winning the title. The first ten teams are all within five points of one another.

And, among the contenders, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has termed Chelsea as 'favourites' to win the title. The German manager believes Frank Lampard's side has 'great players'.

Chelsea, at the moment, hold the top spot on the Premier League table with 22 points, one point ahead of the second-placed Tottenham.

"I don't feel in the moment that we chase anybody or somebody chases us. If I watch football games then I see that Tottenham is obviously doing pretty well, that Chelsea for me in the moment looks like the favourite - bigger squad, great players, play football," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"Now they are full in and have unbelievable opportunities to change between the games and from one game to the other. That's it. You watch it but we don't chase them. We play them when we play them and that was how we saw it last year as well," he added.

Liverpool, who are on third place on the table, are currently gearing up for the Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers, slated to take place on Monday. During the match, a total of 2,000 fans will be in attendance at Anfield for the first time since March.

Klopp is happy on the return of fans and said: "I love a full stadium, I really love it - the energy, everything. It's great. For me, it's not to compare with any other event. This is what I enjoy most of all other things I like as well. But our job is to play the best football we can. When a stadium is against you in an away game, for example, it's our job to do. In a stadium when they all support you, it's still our job to do. You still have to bring it on the pitch."

"And in an empty stadium, you have to do it. There's no reason not to do it. But I'm happy with a lot of performances. What we asked ourselves for was that we have to now create the atmosphere alone on the pitch and the boys did it quite often - not always, but often. Now it's a little bit different but we still have to do the job ourselves and see how much support we get because we don't know yet, we will see. Hopefully, I can say more about that after the game," he added.