Which men's player has the most Grand Slams (updated after Australian Open 2020)?

We are blessed to live in an era of tennis which sees three GOATS grace the field. While Roger Federer continues his eternal battle against the idea of time, Rafael Nadal continues to show that he's just not a clay rat.

Bringing up the rear is Novak Djokovic - a gluten-free maniacal specimen who feels like the epitome of male evolution - hot on their heels.

In fact, it's a tad surprising that Djokovic doesn't get the respect he deserves.

Sadly, it was no time for Thiem, particularly with the Djoker's menacing form.

Even though the latter appeared to be fine form in the second and third set, Djokovic bounced back with a vengeance, showing the skill of a champion who has been there and done it umpteen times before.

Barely able to stand, Djokovic crawled way back into the game and proved why he is regarded as one of the best players in the tennis world. No other man in history has won this prestigious tournament more than the Serbian, who has now managed to win it a whopping eight times.

He has won this silverware in 2008, 2011-13, 2015-16 and 2019. This victory improved Djokovic's combined record in semifinals and finals at Melbourne Park to 16-0 and means he will return to No. 1 in the rankings, replacing Nadal in that spot.