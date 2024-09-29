'Where All The Money Is Going?': Netizens React After Day 3 Of IND vs BAN 2nd Test Called Off Due To Rain & Wet Outfield

Image: X

The Day 3 of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test in Kanpur has ben called off without a single ball being bowled. Despite three separate inspections, the umpires decided to call off play due to the wet outfield. The lack of sunshine in the morning left several soggy and wet patches on the pitch, making it a safety concern for the players. Despite bright sunshine in the afternoon, no play could take place.

Earlier the second day of the Kanpur test was also a complete washout thanks to continuous rain and a soaked outfield, leaving fans feeling frustrated and let down. Here's what fans had to say after yet another day of dissapointment

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test update

India captain Rohit Sharma had won the toss and opted to bowl first. Trailing 1-0 in the two-match series, Bangladesh got off to a wobbly start as Akash Deep removed both openers.

Mominul Haque then combined with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, adding 51 runs for the third wicket. Ravichandran Ashwin then struck for the seventh time in the series to provide India with a third breakthrough.

After rain-shortened Day 1 of the second Test in Kanpur, India and Bangladesh were eyeing full days play on Day 2 with the visitors resuming at 107/3 following 35 overs of action on Day 1.

However much to the disappointment of players and fans the match was called off due to rain and bad light. With two days of the match left result seems unlikely but both teams would want to get onto the field and get some match practice.