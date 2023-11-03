Irfan Pathan Appeals To Stop 'Senseless Killing' In Gaza On X, Turns Off Comments Section; Check Post

Irfan Pathan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Israel-Hamas conflict has captured the world's attention, with individuals from various fields, including celebrities, politicians, and even some athletes worldwide, sharing their perspectives on the matter. Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan also joined this trend by expressing his dismay at the ongoing silence regarding the 'killing of innocent kids aged 0-10 in Gaza'. Irfan took to X to voice his opinion on the issue and called on world leaders to come together to halt the violence.

Tagging the United Nations' official handle, Pathan called on them to put an end to the 'senseless killing'.

"Every day, innocent kids aged 0-10 in Gaza are losing lives and the world remains silent. As a sportsman, I can only speak out, but it's high time for world leaders to unite and put an end to this senseless killing."

Every day, innocent kids aged 0-10 in Gaza are losing lives and the world remains silent. As a sportsman, I can only speak out, but it's high time for world leaders to unite and put an end to this senseless killing. @UN #StopTheViolence #GazaChildren — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 3, 2023

Pathan keeps comments section closed

While Irfan Pathan addressed the conflict via his social media profile, he chose not to enable public comments on his views. This decision is not uncommon, given the polarizing nature of the Israel-Palestine issue, which often results in online trolling when celebrities align with one side or the other.

In similar instance, Pakistan keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan had dedicated his match-winning hundred against Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup to the 'brothers and sisters in Gaza' via X. He wrote:

"This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier. Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout."

The right-handed batter's tweet on the platform triggered a few fans from India as they accused him of bringing the religion into the middle of the World Cup tournament.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)