When it comes to sports, Russia has been hit from all sides

While Russian troops were hitting Ukrainian territory with missiles and bombs, the sporting world hit back at Vladimir Putin’s country with what was well within their reach.

Free Press Journal takes a look at the sporting side of this conflict and how it impacts the sports around the crisis.

Football

St Petersburg, the host of Champions League final, have lost this coveted encounter. UEFA said the final to be played at Zenit St Petersburg’s stadium will no longer play host.

The UEFA executive committee will be meeting today to discuss the crisis and sources confirm that the Champions League final scheduled for May 28 will be moved out. “UEFA shares the international community’s significant concern for the security situation developing in Europe and strongly condemns the ongoing Russian military invasion in Ukraine,” the governing body said in a statement.

“We remain resolute in our solidarity with the football community in Ukraine and stand ready to extend our hand to the Ukrainian people.”

Meanwhile, German football club Schalke 04 who have been sponsored by Russian state energy company Gazprom for the last 15 years said they were removing the firm’s logo from their jersey.

Ukraine Premier League

Russia’s invasion has had an impact on sporting events in Ukraine. Football matches in Ukraine’s Premier League have been suspended. Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk’s Italian coach Roberto De Zerbi and 13 Brazilian players are currently stranded.

“We could have gone home as long as there was security but instead we waited. Last night the explosions woke us up. This morning they suspended the season,” De Zerbi told Italpress.

Brazilian-born Ukrainian forward Junior Moraes said they were “prisoners in Kyiv” while waiting for a solution to get out of the country.

“Pray for us,” he wrote on Instagram.

‘No war in Ukraine’

On Thursday, Ukraine international Ruslan Malinovskyi revealed ‘No war in Ukraine’ written on the shirt he was wearing under his jersey after scoring the first of his two goals for Atalanta against Olympiacos in the Europa League.

His national teammate Roman Yaremchuk made a gesture of support for Ukraine in the Champions League on Wednesday when he showed the nation’s coat of arms during a goal celebration.

2022 Qatar World Cup play-offs

Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic football association called for next month’s World Cup play-offs not to be played in Russia.

“The signatories to this appeal do not consider travelling to Russia and playing football matches there,” the statement said.

“The military escalation that we are observing entails serious consequences and considerably lower safety for our national football teams and official delegations.”

Poland is due to play in Russia on March 24 with the winners hosting either Sweden or the Czechs five days later.

Tennis

ATP, the men’s tennis governing body, cancelled the ATP Challenger tournament scheduled to be held in Moscow next week citing player safety concerns and uncertain international travel.

In a statement issued yesterday, ATP said, “The security of players will remain our top priority in assessing the scheduling of subsequent ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour events in the region. We continue to monitor the situation.”

Formula One

Formula One’s governing body said it was monitoring the situation, but have chosen to keep quiet on moving the September’s Russian Grand Prix scheduled in Sochi.

However, four-time F1 champ Sebastian Vettel has decided he will not be a part of the Grand Prix in Sochi. He said it was “wrong” to race in Russia. Another world champion Max Verstappen too decided the same.

Vettel said, “My own opinion is I should not go,” further adding, “I’m sorry for the innocent people that are losing their lives, that are getting killed for stupid reasons and a very, very strange and mad leadership.”

Meanwhile, US-owned F1 team Haas will has decided to remove Russian potash producer Uralkali’s branding from its car. Haas said it will run an all-white livery during Barcelona testing on Friday.

Haas, which run their cars in a Russian flag livery with Uralkali stickers since last season as part of a title sponsorship deal, also has billionaire Dmitry Mazepin’s son Nikita signed to a race seat.

However, Nikita, who races alongside Mick Schumacher, will take part in the morning testing session on Friday at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

“Haas F1 Team will present its VF-22 in a plain white livery, minus Uralkali branding, for the third and final day of track running at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Friday, 25 February,” the outfit said in a statement on Thursday.

Olympic truce breached

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) pointed out that Russia had breached the Olympic truce currently in effect until after next month’s Winter Paralympic Games. It also said that Russia violated the Olympic truce three times in 14 years.

The three instances: A war with Georgia over South Ossetia during the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, a military takeover of Crimea after the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics and now invading Ukraine just soon after the Beijing Winter Olympics.

While condemning Russia, the International Paralympic Committee said it was in talks with sports officials in Ukraine, which still plans to compete in Beijing and requires safe passage for its athletes.

Basketball

EuroLeague Basketball, which teams from several countries including Russia, said the competition would continue as scheduled unless governmental decisions prevent games from taking place.

Bayern Munich said their EuroLeague match against CSKA Moscow had been postponed.

Athletics

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe condemned the Russian invasion. Coe said he had contacted senior vice-president Sergey Bubka and the Ukrainian Athletics Federation to offer support.

