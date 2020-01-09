'When he's sober he talks lot of sense': Twitter reacts to Ravi Shastri's comments on CAA

India cricket coach Ravi Shastri has urged for "patience" amid raging protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying that he foresees "plenty of positives" coming out of the controversial law in the long run.

"When I see all this CAA and things going around it, I think Indian. In my team also, we have all sorts, different castes, different religions whatever but Indian. I say guys, be patient because I can see plenty of positives coming out of it in long run," Shastri told 'CNN News18' but did not elaborate any further.

However, Twitterati have reacted on Shastri's comments with one user saying he talks a lot sense when he is 'sober'. "Shastri haters, when he's sober he talks lot of sense," the user tweeted.