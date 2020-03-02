When bat does not do the talking, Kohli does

There are times when Virat Kohli lets the bat do the talking. But there are also times when his tongue and gestures get the better of him.

On one of these charged-up occasions, during the ongoing second Test between India and New Zealand, Kohli celebrated with more than a usual stern look when Kiwi opener Tom Latham departed, after he had just crossed his half century.

Facing Mohammed Shami in the 44th over of the New Zealand innings, Latham decided to leave the ball that swung in to the left hander and took his off-stump.In the replays, Kohli could be seen putting his finger to his lips in a motion to silence the crowd and saying something that social media users said included an expletive. There is no official word on the incident yet.

There was another animated send-off. One this occasion, Kohli was celebrating when Jasprit Bumrah dismissed New Zealand’s skipper Kane Williamson early in the game. It was a cheeky line outside the off-stump and the Kiwi was caught behind by Rishabh Pant for 3 runs. Kohli ran towards the players from the slip and after a couple of angry fist pumps, uttered his favorite word reminiscent of ‘Ben Stokes; giving his good friend and ‘nice guy’ Williamson a ‘foul-mouthed’ send-off.