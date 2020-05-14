When a 26-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo raced professional sprinter Angel Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo's speed was a major factor for his success at Manchester United where he would frequently use his pace to leave defenders bamboozled.
In 2011, the Portuguese international star raced professional sprinter Angel David Rodriguez in a 25m competition for a documentary called 'Cristiano Ronaldo: Tested to the Limit'.
Check out their race below.
Rodriguez beat the Portugal star by 0.3 seconds (3.31).
The sprinted believes the Juventus striker could run 100m in 11.60 seconds.
"He is fast and very good at lateral movements. He clearly trains a lot," Rodriguez said, per AS.
"I took three tenths from him, which is quite a lot. If it was 100 metres, he may be able to get 11.60."
Ronaldo is widely considered as one of the greatest footballers of his era. He has broken many records and created new ones. He also has five Ballon d'Or's to his name, most after Lionel Messi (6).
Before his move to Italy, Ronaldo won the Champions League three years in a row with Real Madrid under manager Zinedine Zidane.