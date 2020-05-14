When a 26-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo raced professional sprinter Angel Rodriguez

Rodriguez beat the Portugal star by 0.3 seconds (3.31).

The sprinted believes the Juventus striker could run 100m in 11.60 seconds.

"He is fast and very good at lateral movements. He clearly trains a lot," Rodriguez said, per AS.

"I took three tenths from him, which is quite a lot. If it was 100 metres, he may be able to get 11.60."

Ronaldo is widely considered as one of the greatest footballers of his era. He has broken many records and created new ones. He also has five Ballon d'Or's to his name, most after Lionel Messi (6).

Before his move to Italy, Ronaldo won the Champions League three years in a row with Real Madrid under manager Zinedine Zidane.