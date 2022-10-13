'What's the point if you have world's best car and leave it in garage': Brett Lee on exclusion of pacer Umran Malik from India T20 World Cup squad

SRH pacer Umran Malik | Photo: Twitter

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee is surprised that India did consider tearaway pacer Umran Malik as a replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup squad.

According to the former great, Umran would have been a perfect replacement as the wickets Down Under are likely to provide pace and bounce for the pacers.

Impressive figures

Umran impressed fans and experts with his fast pace and wicket-taking abilities during the IPL 2022. Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, The 22-year-old bagged 22 wickets in 14 matches.

The pacer from Jammu has the ability to bowl 150kmph.

According to Lee, India made a mistake by not considering Malik for the T20 World Cup.

"Umran Malik is bowling at 150 km per hour. I mean, when you have the best car in the world and you leave it in the garage, then what’s the point of having that car? Umran Malik should have been picked in the Indian squad for the World Cup," Lee told Khaleej Times.

The veteran pacer said that the batters struggle to face 140kph in Aussie conditions and then there is Umran, who can clock 150kph but will not be playing in the World Cup.

Raw pace

"Yes, he is young, yes, he is raw, but he bowls at 150 kmph, so get him in the team, get him to Australia, where the ball flies through. It’s different when you have a guy bowling at 140 kmph and a guy who is bowling at 150 kmph," he added.

Lee also discussed how Jasprit Bumrah’s absence is going to affect the Indian team at the mega event and said that the pressure will now be on Bhuvneshwar Kumar to get the job done.

"The fact is that Jasprit Bumrah suffered a back injury. It's a huge blow to India’s chances (at the World Cup). I am not saying they can’t do it. They are a wonderful side, but a strong Indian side, is the side that has Jasprit Bumrah. That would put pressure on guys like Bhuvneshwar Kumar," Lee added.