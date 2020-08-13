What took the 'Bowling Machine' to the brink?

Hamstrung by the dearth of opportunities to showcase his talent, a young cricketer may have been pushed over the edge. Karan Tiwary's greatest sorrow was not being able to don his state colours or break into the big league and this weighed heavily on his mind and possibly drove him to suicide on Monday, it is believed. Kurar Police have filed an accidental death report in the matter.It is commonly held that a godfather is needed to make an impact in the game. However, there are others who will say, be your own godfather and things will fall in place. Were these the thoughts that had been playing out in Tiwary's mind all this while, particularly during the lockdown, we will never know now.

While many are rejoicing as the 2020 Indian Premier League kicks off overseas, at a Malad home, there is grieving over the sudden loss of a near and dear one.

Better known as the ‘bowling machine’ in the city, Tiwary was always a net bowler for the Mumbai Indians in particular, apart from the Mumbai Ranji team and visiting international teams.



“He (Tiwari) was a very good seam bowler and played for my team (Sovereign) in a local tournament. He took four wickets on the first day but did not turn up on the second. When I called him, he said he was with the Mumbai Indians at the nets,” said Nadim Memon, an official of the Sovereign Club.

But Tiwary never got to represent any good teams in the city and that was why his talent remained untapped. He would bowl at the nets for most international teams visiting Mumbai.

“He was a regular bowler for the Mumbai Ranji team and a decent one at that,” said former Mumbai Cricket Association coach Vinayak Samant about Tiwary, who played for the B-division team Pioneer in the city.

However, while the exact reason for this upcoming player's decision to end it all is not known, it is suspected he was suffering from depression.

“This is no reason for someone to take this step,” said Samant, who was a member of the Mumbai Ranji think tank until last year.

“It is sad that youngsters look for quick results and end up thus,” Samant said.

Tiwary did call his friends and talk to them about feeling depressed a few days ago and word of this had reached his sister, who lives in Jaipur. She tried to get in touch with her mother but it was too late.

“He called me last month and asked me about the pandemic and when it would end. I told him to take things in his stride and hold on for an opportunity, once cricket would be back in the city,” said Coach Samant, adding, “unfortunately, that was the last time I spoke with him. Little did I know it would be so."