What to bet on at Mumbai Races: Caprisca best for Madras Race Club Trophy

It is the clash of the stable mates for the Madras Race Club Trophy, the feature event on the 10th day of the Mumbai season to be held at the Mahalaxmi race Course on Sunday.

In the race to be run over the derby distance (2400m), Caprisca appeals the best and will be challenged by his stable mate Truly Epic in this three-horse contest.

Coming from Imtiaz A Sait's yard, Caprisca and Truy Epic are yet to catch the judges eye, but the experienced Caprisca should make it this time.

First Race 2.30pm

Selections

1. The Sir Rahimtoola Chinoy Trophy (1600m): 1. Pride's Angel (3), 2. Northern Lights (4), 3. Petronia (1)

2. The Madras Race Club Trophy (2400m): 1. Caprisca (1), 2. Truly Epic (2)

3. The Kazakh Plate (1000m): 1. Trinket (2), 2. Impermanence (1), 3. Timeless Deeds (5)

4. The Ibrahim A Rahimtoola Trophy (1200m): 1. Red Merlot (3), 2. Aegon (1), 3. Birkin Blower (5)

5. The Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy (1400m): 1. San Salvatore (2), 2. Tristar (4), 3. Rubik Star (3)

6. The Dr A H Sayed Plate (1600m): 1. The Flutist (9), 2. Speculator (5), 3. So So Special (4)

7. The K J K Irani Plate (2000m): 1. Royal Alamdaar (5), 2. Irrepressible (7), 3. Rasputin (1)

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Treble: 4, 5 & 6

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 07:09 PM IST