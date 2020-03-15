Sports

'What the f**k is happening': Conor McGregor's reaction to his aunt's demise amid coronavirus outbreak

Irish MMA star Conor McGregor paid a heartfelt tribute to his aunt who passed away amid the coronavirus outbreak. The 31-year-old confirmed that his aunt's demise was not due to the virus and also vented his anger at the global pandemic which has resulted in 1,56,396 confirmed cases including 5,833 deaths worldwide.

McGregor took to Instagram posting a series of pictures during his trip to Dublin's City Centre. He described the incident in his captions and said: "I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away. I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid f***ing virus. What the f**k is happening.

"Stay tight people! We are all we got ❤️ Rest in Peace Anne Moore I love you."

Ireland you amazing, amazing country. I believe we have this virus contained. And through this containment, we actually may have gone and contained them all. The good habits we will have now gained from this wild covid-19 attack will see us too strong in future. Hand hygiene. Touching of own face hygiene. Consistent thorough cleaning of handled areas hygiene. What we should really be all doing anyway. I have always been on with my hand hygiene. But not enough. If I think of all the people approaching to shake hands and what not. I often get people say to me please I donât want a picture, just let me shake your hand. And Iâm like yes friend thank you. As itâs more efficient than taking a full picture. But itâs too careless. And too frequent. Touching my own hand to my face as well. Too unaware of the frequency Iâd do it. Until now. Iâd train my ass off, to the point of low immunity. Itâs inevitable with the intensity of the training. The immune system will be tested. I would float around in this manner, and always end up catching little colds and flus. I feel bullet proof right now though! Iâm switched on like a motherfucker now. Stay vigilant on our personal hygiene people. And our personal space. God speed to us all â¤ï¸ We are not there yet but we are well on our way. On our way in a big way! To the people of the world. We will do this! We are doing this! Itâs done. We did it. Congratulations! Oh And itâs summer time now too. Wow! Oh and Who am I fighting. ... These photos are from a few days ago at a studio in Dublinâs City centre. I was to announce to the world my @properwhiskey donation to @Tunnel2Towers. A great day! A proud day, I brought my family with me to the studio. Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away. I couldnât go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My motherâs sister. This stupid fucking virus. What the fuck is happening. I took my family to bull island. Looked out at the sea. Took a deep breath. Thank fuck! Lord thank you ð Stay tight people! We are all we got â¤ï¸ Rest in Peace Anne Moore I love you

The UFC star also highlighted the importance of hygiene during the outbreak which has affected 90 people including two deaths in the Republic of Ireland.

"The good habits we will have now gained from this wild covid-19 attack will see us too strong in future. Hand hygiene. Touching of own face hygiene. Consistent thorough cleaning of handled areas hygiene. What we should really be all doing anyway.

"Stay vigilant on our personal hygiene people. And our personal space.God speed to us all," the Irishman said.

McGregor shared another picture in which he confirmed his aunt was not a victim of coronavirus.

"I am grateful for the kind wishes and sympathy for my Auntie’s passing.I want to clear up that it has been confirmed she was not a victim of coronavirus," the caption read.

"As I gather with my family I ask you all to make an extra effort to be there for friends and family during the stressful days aheadAnd from my family, thank you for your support at this sad time."

Earlier, Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced the closure of schools, colleges, nurseries and tourist spots under national emergency as a step to prevent the virus from spreading.

He also said that all the teaching will take place online via the internet.

