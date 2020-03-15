'What the f**k is happening': Conor McGregor's reaction to his aunt's demise amid coronavirus outbreak

Irish MMA star Conor McGregor paid a heartfelt tribute to his aunt who passed away amid the coronavirus outbreak. The 31-year-old confirmed that his aunt's demise was not due to the virus and also vented his anger at the global pandemic which has resulted in 1,56,396 confirmed cases including 5,833 deaths worldwide.
McGregor took to Instagram posting a series of pictures during his trip to Dublin's City Centre. He described the incident in his captions and said: "I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away. I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid f***ing virus. What the f**k is happening.
"Stay tight people! We are all we got ❤️ Rest in Peace Anne Moore I love you."
The UFC star also highlighted the importance of hygiene during the outbreak which has affected 90 people including two deaths in the Republic of Ireland.
"The good habits we will have now gained from this wild covid-19 attack will see us too strong in future. Hand hygiene. Touching of own face hygiene. Consistent thorough cleaning of handled areas hygiene. What we should really be all doing anyway.
"Stay vigilant on our personal hygiene people. And our personal space.God speed to us all," the Irishman said.
McGregor shared another picture in which he confirmed his aunt was not a victim of coronavirus.
"I am grateful for the kind wishes and sympathy for my Auntie’s passing.I want to clear up that it has been confirmed she was not a victim of coronavirus," the caption read.
"As I gather with my family I ask you all to make an extra effort to be there for friends and family during the stressful days aheadAnd from my family, thank you for your support at this sad time."
Earlier, Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced the closure of schools, colleges, nurseries and tourist spots under national emergency as a step to prevent the virus from spreading.
He also said that all the teaching will take place online via the internet.
