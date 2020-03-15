'What the f**k is happening': Conor McGregor's reaction to his aunt's demise amid coronavirus outbreak

Irish MMA star Conor McGregor paid a heartfelt tribute to his aunt who passed away amid the coronavirus outbreak. The 31-year-old confirmed that his aunt's demise was not due to the virus and also vented his anger at the global pandemic which has resulted in 1,56,396 confirmed cases including 5,833 deaths worldwide.

McGregor took to Instagram posting a series of pictures during his trip to Dublin's City Centre. He described the incident in his captions and said: "I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away. I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid f***ing virus. What the f**k is happening.

"Stay tight people! We are all we got ❤️ Rest in Peace Anne Moore I love you."