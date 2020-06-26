What pandemic? Liverpool fans defy social distancing norms to celebrate the Reds victory after 30-year dry spell

The sun had just set over Anfield - and on a 30-year wait to be champions of England again - when the fireworks started to explode into the twilight.
A signal went out across Merseyside. The drought was finally over for Liverpool.
As reported by Mirror.co.uk, at least 2,000 Liverpool fans gathered to celebrated the Reds victory.
At first there were just a dozen supporters who were watching on phones and listening on radios outside this hallowed stadium. They were soon surrounded by a sea of thousands snaking from the entrance to the Kop past the The Albert Pub to the Hillsborough memorial.
And as darkness eventually engulfed Liverpool's home on this mid-summer's evening, a red haze of smoke began to light the skies.
Waving flares and flags, Liverpool's faithful found a way to share this moment together on Thursday, even in a pandemic. It's hard to stay apart when a three-decade mission has been accomplished, even though the crowning moment came without Liverpool players being on the field.
Liverpool have won the Premier League 2019-20 season after a gap of 30 years. As Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1 on Friday at Stamford Bridge means Liverpool have an unassailable 23-point lead over City with seven games left in the competition.
In 1989-90 the Reds were last crowned as England's top-flight champions.
Christian Pulisic's goal had given Chelsea to lead before a wonderful Kevin De Bruyne sparked hopes of a comeback, but Fernandinho's late red card led to a coolly converted penalty to win the game - and gift Liverpool league glory.
Liverpool had moved to the brink of their 19th title with a 4-0 battering of Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday.
Jurgen Klopp's side will now look to write even more history. They need 15 points from their remaining seven matches to set a new record points total for a Premier League campaign, and can also become the first team to win every single home game in a single season.
