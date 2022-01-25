What makes Qatar a good host of the 2022 World Cup?

The Qatar World Cup is now just under ten months away. There is huge excitement surrounding the event in Arab countries, as it is seen as an excellent opportunity to promote the beautiful country and its traditions. Many believe that it will also be an opportunity to bridge the gap between the Arab world and the West. What makes Qatar a good nation to host the 22nd edition of the biggest sports competition on the planet?

FIFA Chooses Qatar

There is little doubt that the 2022 World Cup has extra importance in the Arab world this year, as it is the first time that they have had the opportunity to host the major tournament. Qatar promoted their hosting of the World Cup as a representation of not only their country, but of the entire Arab nation.

One argument from FIFA that still stands up at present when it comes to the hosts is their stance that they wanted to take the World Cup to a completely new location and give Qatar a chance to shine. This was done for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, as the nation became the first African country to host the tournament, and few would argue against it being a huge success. Even the Russian World Cup four years ago was met with agitation, but that went on to become one of the best competitions in modern history.

Fans have questioned whether they will be safe attending the World Cup in Qatar, but that is something that FIFA and other governing bodies have been able to address with the country’s government. A significant impact can be made on the biggest issues that fans have due to the fact that Qatar is hosting the World Cup. That means that long-lasting changes are likely to be the main goal for FIFA when it comes to the World Cup this year.

Incredible Stadiums

One of the most incredible sights that all fans will be desperate to see in Qatar is the stadiums that have been specially built for the 2022 World Cup. There are 8 state-of-the-art stadiums that have been built for the huge event, all boasting air conditioning to deal with the high temperatures expected in the country when the World Cup is staged. We will look at a couple of the ones that will be hosting some of the most significant games below.

Lusail Stadium

The stadium that all fans will be hoping to see their nation competing in towards the end of the World Cup is the Lusail Stadium, which will have the honour of hosting the World Cup Final in 2022. It is the biggest of the new stadiums that have been built, with the capacity to seat 80,000 spectators in the arena. It will continue to play a profound impact in the country long after the World Cup, as the stadium will be transformed into a community hub, featuring shops, health clinics and schools.

Al-Bayt Stadium

The Al-Bayt Stadium is located in the Al Khor region of Qatar, and will play host to a number of games throughout the competition, including one of the semi-finals. It has a retractable roof and has a capacity of 60,000. Once again, it has excellent sustainability efficiency and was awarded certificates for green design and energy efficiency.

The Tournament Itself

It’s also important to remember that there is a competition to be played out in Qatar, and the 2022 World Cup is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in modern history. Reigning world champions France look once again to have a strong competition given the strength in depth that they have in their squad. Meanwhile, Brazil is the early favourites to win the top prize, as they have been seeking a sixth World Cup since winning their last title in 2002.

There is a growing feeling that England is getting closer to landing a long-awaited major success for the first time since 1966. The Three Lions reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018, before losing in the final at EURO 2020 . Spain, Germany, and Italy are also looking to add another World Cup to their collection. Meanwhile, dark horses such as Denmark, Nigeria, and Argentina also can’t be ruled out of making bold bids to win the competition.

Can Fans Be Won Over?

The question regarding whether fans can be won over by the tournament remains to be seen. The introduction of air-cooled stadiums, outdoor areas for fans and fan zones do offer encouragement. However, the majority of fans and football experts will also be expected to see a big statement made regarding the future of the nation and how they intend to modernise and accept huge issues such as working rights and the LGBTQ+ community.

Only time will tell whether the Qatar World Cup will be a massive success, but the building blocks are certainly in place to give the nation an opportunity to shine in front of the world.

