'What conditions demand': India batting coach Vikram Rathour insists team adapting to situation in T20 World Cup

Perth: India had started a new, ultra-aggressive philosophy in the T20I format since the last edition of the T20 World Cup.

But a year down the line, India seemed to have temporarily shelved that approach.

In the T20 World Cup 2022, India seemingly tried to preserve wickets initially before going all guns blazing.

Intent to win

India batting coach Vikram Rathour attributed it to being adaptive to the conditions. “We are looking to adapt. Of course, playing with intent is always the goal. We are looking to score runs whenever we can. But then we need to keep in account the conditions that we are playing on, the surfaces we are playing on.

I don't think these are 200, 200-plus wickets, so we'll need to adapt, and I think we have done pretty well in that regard so far,” said Rathour on Saturday during the pre-match press conference.

Virat Kohli has been the star of India’s batting so far in the T20 World Cup 2022. Kohli has scored two back-to-back unbeaten half-centuries and Rathour said the senior batter has always kept team’s priorities in mind.

“I think that (way of batting) depends on the conditions we are playing on. We pride ourselves to be a team which will take the conditions and situation into account, and that's what we've been looking to do. I think the conditions demanded him or the situation demanded him to play in a certain way, and he's done that.

Brilliant Virat Kohli

“He's a good enough player to change his game or adapt his game to whatever the team requires, and he's done that brilliantly so far, and we know that he'll carry on doing that,” said Rathour.

Rathour said India will pencil in the nature of Perth pitch before taking a call on the 11. “It seems to be a good wicket. I think Melbourne was tough, but I think what we've seen, this looks better, more even paced and more even bounced,” he added.

“All the decisions will be taken, keeping everything in account and thinking about everything. We're not ruling out anything at this stage yet,” he signed off.