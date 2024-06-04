 'What About The Electronic Voting Machine Problem?' Former Shooting Champion Heena Sidhu Takes Dig At Political Parties Amid Elections' Vote Counting
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'What About The Electronic Voting Machine Problem?' Former Shooting Champion Heena Sidhu Takes Dig At Political Parties Amid Elections' Vote Counting

'What About The Electronic Voting Machine Problem?' Former Shooting Champion Heena Sidhu Takes Dig At Political Parties Amid Elections' Vote Counting

Heena Sidhu took a dig at political parties amid elections' vote counting.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
Heena Sidhu. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former world no.1 shooter Heena Sidhu took a dig at political parties who earlier raised the issue of the “electronic voting machine problem” amid the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha vote counting.

Read Also
Varun Tomar, Esha Singh Secure 2 Olympic Quotas In Shooting With 10m Pistol Gold Medals At Asian...
article-image

Heena in a social media post on ‘X’ wrote, “What about the electronic voting machine problem? No one is gonna raise that issue this time??

Further, Heena satirically wrote, “This election shows that Indian Democracy is going Strong.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is currently leading on 290 seats out of 543 while INDIA bloc is dominating on 234 seats.

Heena Sidhu's career in brief:

As far as Heena Sidhu's career in shooting is concerned, she began way back in 2006 by taking part in junior and senior teams. The 34-year-old rose through the ranks rapidly, notably clinching the silver medal in the ISSF World Cup in Beijing, China.

The 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou saw Heena win yet another silver in Women's 10m Pistol team competition and earned the same in the singles event. Although the veteran athlete was part of the shooting team in the 2012 Summer Olympics, the Indian team finished 12th in the qualification round.

The year 2013 saw Sidhu win the gold medal in the ISSF World Cup finals in Munich, Germany by beating world champion Serbia's Zorana Arunovic and Ukraine's Olena Kostevych by accumulating 203.8 points. The following year she was conferred with Arjuna Award.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Now Things Have Turned': Hanuma Vihari Receives NOC From Andhra Cricket Association Amid Change Of...

'Now Things Have Turned': Hanuma Vihari Receives NOC From Andhra Cricket Association Amid Change Of...

'What About The Electronic Voting Machine Problem?' Former Shooting Champion Heena Sidhu Takes Dig...

'What About The Electronic Voting Machine Problem?' Former Shooting Champion Heena Sidhu Takes Dig...

‘Yeh Sab Toh Hota Rehta Hai’: Netizens Mock BJP With ‘Virat Kohli Consoling PM Modi & Amit...

‘Yeh Sab Toh Hota Rehta Hai’: Netizens Mock BJP With ‘Virat Kohli Consoling PM Modi & Amit...

T20 World Cup 2024: ‘A Bit Strange To Be Practicing In A Park’, Says Team India Coach Rahul...

T20 World Cup 2024: ‘A Bit Strange To Be Practicing In A Park’, Says Team India Coach Rahul...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: RCB, CSK Fans Spam Live Streaming Of News Channels On YouTube; Pics...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: RCB, CSK Fans Spam Live Streaming Of News Channels On YouTube; Pics...