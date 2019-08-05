What a victory!

Mumbai: Who better than Pullela GopiChand, the coach of two rising badminton stars-- Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-- will savour the true taste of winning when the two lads won for India as crucial a match at Thailand Open 2019.

"It is a great achievement and their association for the last three years has paid off. "It is great that our doubles boys have made history and this victory will be an inspiration for all our players," said the Indian coach Pullela Gopi Chand while talking to Free Press Journal soon after the victory.

"The best thing about these youngsters is they understand themselves well and their combination is perfect," added Gopi. Rankireddy, a lad from a small hamlet Amalapur in Godavari district, has been with Gopi for over ten years.

"He was a small kid when he joined me and was the potential ever since he was here," the Indian coach said about Rankireddy, adding that he is playing with Shetty for last three years. S

hetty, the Kandivali boy from Mumbai, graduated Gopi's academy into the juniors, and since then has been doing well. Gopi said that this victory has come in the time when things are not rosy and will boost the morale of all our shuttlers