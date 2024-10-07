'What A Fraud Cricketer': Fans Brutally Roast Babar Azam As Ex-Captain Fails On Flat Multan Pitch On Day 1 Of PAK vs ENG 1st Test

Babar Azam. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan batter Babar Azam's poor run of form continued as he got out for a middling score of 30 off 71 deliveries on day one of the opening Test against England. The right-handed batter got trapped lbw by Chris Woakes in the second-last over of the day and was unsuccessful in reversing the decision despite taking the DRS. As a result, he copped plenty of jibe from the fans.

The dismissal occurred in the 85th over of the innings as Ollie Pope introduced Woakes to bowl the 2nd over of his spell. While the first two deliveries went as dots, Babar tried to flick one through the on-side and missed the ball. Umpire Kumar Dharmasena raised the finger and replays returned three reds and the Lahore-born cricketer had to walk back.

Here's the video of the dismissal:

Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood make England toil after winning the toss:

Meanwhile, the coin toss fell in favour of Shan Masood, who elected to bat in the scorching heat of Multan. After getting the wicket of Saim Ayub in the fourth over, England had to wait for another 55 overs for the 2nd wicket. Left-arm spinner Jack Leach provided the breakthrough in the 59th over when he dismissed Abdullah Shafique, followed Masood in his next.

Nevertheless, it is safe to say that the day still belonged to Pakistan as they finished with 328/4 and will look to keep England for more time on the field.