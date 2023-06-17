'What A Champion': Venkatesh Prasad Posts Heartfelt Message For Ravichandran Ashwin

Venkatesh Prasad, the ex-fast bowler of the Indian cricket team, expressed his heartfelt sentiments towards Ravichandran Ashwin following Ashwin's revelation about being excluded from India's World Test Championship (WTC) Final squad. Leading the team, Rohit Sharma made the choice to have only one spinner, Ravindra Jadeja, but unfortunately, this decision proved to be unsuccessful as Australia emerged victorious at the Oval. Ashwin recently shared his thoughts on the entire situation, and Prasad offered his unwavering support to the experienced Indian spinner.

"So much depth, empathy and awareness. What a champion is @ashwinravi99, on the field and off it," he tweeted.

Ashwin bares all in latest revelation

During an interview with The Indian Express, Ashwin discussed his abilities and provided insights into his mindset regarding the exclusion.

“It's a hard question to answer, right? Because we are standing right after the WTC Final. I would have loved to play because I have played a part in us getting there. Even in the last final I got four wickets and bowled really well. Ever since 2018-19, my bowling overseas has been fantastic and I have managed to win games for the team," he said in the interview.

"I am looking at it as a captain or coach and I'm just talking in hindsight, in their defence. So the last time when we were in England, it was 2-2 with a drawn Test and they would have felt 4 pacers and 1 spinner is the combination in England. That is what they might have thought going into the final," Ashwin added.

Ashwin is currently playing for Dindigul Dragons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).