'What A Catch Boy!': Gautam Gambhir Reacts After Axar Patel Takes A Stunner In IND VS ENG T20 WC26 Semi-Final | VIDEO

Axar Patel took a diving catch that drew a reaction from a usually stoic Gautam Gambhir during the IND VS ENG T20 WC26 clash at the Wankhede Stadium. England captain Harry Brook skied a Jasprit Bumrah delivery high into the sky, with Axar covering a fantastic amount of ground before diving full stretch to complete the catch.
"What a catch boy!" Gambhir could be seen cheering on from the dugout.
The moment came in the 5th over of the innings. Suryakumar Yadav brought Jasprit Bumrah into the attack to try and put the brakes on England's chase. Bumrah bowled a slower ball to deceive Brook, who skied it high in the air.
Axar made the distance, running about 24 metres before putting in a full length dive to complete the catch. Brook is amongst England's in-form players, having struck a century earlier in the tournament.
Axar's catch was a vital moment in the game handing India the advantage. Gambhir was mighty pleased and pumped, reacting to his catch from the dugout.