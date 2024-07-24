West Sussex Cricket Club Bans Hitting Sixes After Neighbours' Complaint; Players Criticise

One of the oldest cricket clubs in the world, West Sussex Cricket Club has banned players from hitting sixes after neighbours complained about the damage to their property.

West Sussex Cricket Club, which was founded in 1790, has prohibited the players from going for a long shot after one of the neighbours in the vicinity threatened to complain to the police after the sixes caused damage to their property.

The players often hit long shots that have reportedly caused damage to cars, windows, and sheds in the residential areas near the ground. The size of the ground at the West Sussex Cricket Club is small and hence, the balls frequently end up outside the boundary, increasing the likelihood of damage to nearby properties in the vicinity of the cricket ground.

However, the players didn't welcome decision of West Sussex Cricket Club for putting ban on hitting sixes. One of the batters stated that it is 'ridiculous' for the club to prevent the players from hitting sixes as it is part of the sport.

"Hitting the bowler for a six is part of the glory of the sport. How can you ban it? It’s ridiculous. I don’t agree that the rules should be tinkered with in this fashion.” A batter told MailOnline.

Another player said, "If you buy a house next to a cricket ground then you’ve got expect a few cricket balls in your garden.”

The West Sussex Cricket Club has built the nets at Southwick's ground, but the height is limited by trees surrounding the area and thus, it offers little protection to the residential homes near the ground.

Read Also English County cricket: Cheteshwar Pujara falls cheaply on Sussex debut

Neighbours demand change

The residents living in the vicinity of the West Sussex Cricket Club's Southwick ground demanded a change due to concerns over frequent damages caused by cricket balls landing in their properties.

The local clubs in England follow the rules set by Maryelborne Cricket Club, the custodian of the Laws of Cricket.

The West Sussex Cricket Club is yet to comment on the criticism over their decision to ban hitting sixes at Southwick ground. However, there is a potential counter-argument as the batting brilliance in West Sussex hangs in the balance.