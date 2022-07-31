West Indies vs India, 2nd T20: When and Where to watch; Live on TV and online

India spinner Ravi Bishnoi | Pic: BCCI

Rohit Sharma's buoyant India will look to continue the winning run and extend their domination over the West Indies when they clash in the 2nd T20I in the USA on Monday.

The visitors are coming off a comprehensive victory in the opener of the five-match series.

What separated the two teams in the first match was not only its all-round performance but also smart captaincy by Rohit who fielded his three spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi.

Another victory would only boost India's confidence further as they look to gain momentum ahead of the marquee T20 World Cup later this year.

If it was Rishabh Pant who walked out an opener in the T20Is against England with Rohit, the first game against the West Indies saw Suryakumar Yadav filling that role.

It will be interesting to see if the team management carries on with its experimentation given that KL Rahul is not available for the time being.

It remains to be seen if the team management continues with the trio of Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi, or bring in the likes of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

Squad

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Parel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneswar Kumar, Harshal Patel

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh.

When: August 1 (Monday)

Where to Watch: DD Sports

Live Streaming: Fan Code app

Timing: 08:00 pm IST onwards