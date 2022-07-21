West Indies vs India, 1st ODI: When and Where to watch; Live streaming

India take on West Indies in the first of the three-match ODI series beginning at Port of Spain, Trinidad on Friday, July 22.

West Indies came to India for three ODIs and as many T20s in February and the two teams meet again for a total of eight limited overs games (five T20s).

Less significance

In a T20 World Cup year, ODIs anyway assume less significance but players who will be getting the opportunity in the absence of senior players would be eager to make an impact.

Shikhar Dhawan, who plays only the ODI format, will lead India for the second time in his career with regular captain Rohit Sharma rested from the series.

Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli have also been rested.

It will be interesting to see who opens alongside Dhawan in the series-opener. Shubman Gill has been brought back into the team. He and Dhawan make a left-hand right-hand combination but the others in the squad who could open include Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The team management will have a hard time picking the middle-order. The in-form Deepak Hooda is expected to bat at number three and Suryakumar Yadav is also a certainty in the playing eleven, which leave the management to decide among Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson.

Struggling West Indies

West Indies are smarting from their 0-3 loss at home in the ODIs against Bangladesh. All-rounder Jason Holder has made a comeback and will give much-needed balance to the side, led by Nicholas Pooran.

The Caribbean side would like to improve upon one crucial aspect. They have struggled to complete their 50-over batting quota in recent times.

Squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj and Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell and Jayden Seales.

When: July 22 (Sunday)

Live Streaming: Fan Code

Match Timing: 07:00 pm IST onwards