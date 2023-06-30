West Indies Name 18-Member Squad For Preparatory Camp Ahead Of Home Test Series Against India

Red-ball specialist batter Kraigg Brathwaite will continue to lead the side as Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Friday announced an 18-member squad for the preparatory camp ahead of the two-match Test series against India. The camp begins at CCG in Antigua on Friday, with the team travelling to Dominica on July 9.

Tour schedule

The opening Test begins on July 12 in Dominica, with the second Test scheduled for July 20 in Trinidad's Queen's Park Oval. It will be followed by a three-match ODI series, starting on July 27, and a five-match T20I series, beginning on August 3.

"CWI Men's Selection Panel today named the 18-member squad for the preparation camp ahead of the start of the two-match Test series against India in the Caribbean," Cricket West Indies (CWI) said on their twitter handle.

Players and notable absentees

With the West Indies currently playing in the ICC World Cup qualifiers, some senior members have not been named in the squad for the camp.

Among the absentees are Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph and Kyle Mayers, while Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze and Jair McAllister are the new faces. The West Indies team will be in Zimbabwe until July 9.

Squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alick Athanaze, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Jair McAllister, Kirk McKenzie, Marquino Mindley, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.

India team

The 16-member Test squad for India has been officially announced, with Rohit Sharma leading the team. Notable players like Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Mohammed Siraj add strength to the lineup. The squad also includes promising young talents such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Mukesh Kumar. In early July, the Indian cricketers will embark on a tour to the Caribbean islands to acclimatize themselves to the local conditions. The tour itinerary consists of two Test matches, three ODIs, and five T20Is.