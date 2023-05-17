West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle joins hands with Arko for his new track

Chris Gayle. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former West Indies captain Chris Gayle has combined with singer 'Arko' and come up with the track 'Oh Fatima'. Gayle and Arko also opened up on what led them to come up with the song that has gone viral over social media.

The Jamaican launched his music career back in November 2020 with a dancehall music video named "We Come Out To Party". He also released a clip earlier that year about his partying lifestyle. In partnership with the Indian rapper Emiway Bantai, Gayle released a music video titled "Jamaica to India" in April 2021. Gayle announced that 'Punjabi Daddy', a song, will be released in September 2021, and that he will appear wearing a Sikh turban.

Talking about his latest track, Gayle said, as quoted by The Outlook

"My stint with India and IPL has always been memorable and (my) natural love for music and singing is complete with 'OH FATIMA'. Great song, great locations, brilliant partnership and a super collaboration with Arko and the team will be a treat for people globally."

'Oh Fatima' is one of the biggest desi videshi collaboration': Arko

Arko conceded that their aim is to lift the Indian music industry to a global platform and said he can't wait for the song to reach the audience.

"Oh Fatima' is one of the biggest desi videshi collaboration. Our aim is to take the Indian music industry to a global platform. Fatima is a personification of the same. Chris Gayle is a global icon; his dynamic personality resonates on the cricket pitch and in his music. The song is super cool, and I can't wait for everyone to see the video and hear the entire song. Through this foot-tapping energetic song, Indian & Jamaican styles of music come together in a melody created to make you swoon, groove and enjoy life."

Directed by Rammji Gulatii and produced by Nishant Dayal and Sujit Tiwari, 'Oh Fatima' song will be out on May 22nd.