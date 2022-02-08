West Ham defender Kurt Zouma filmed kicking pet cat, issues apology

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has apologised after being filmed kicking and slapping his pet cat.

A video obtained by The Sun shows Zouma, 27, dropping the cat from chest-height, and kicking it as it lands. He then chases it around the living room, at one point throwing a pair of shoes at the cat, before slapping it in the face.

Zouma’s brother uploaded the footage to Snapchat on Sunday afternoon.

A West Ham statement said: “West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated. We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals.”

Kurt Zouma added: “I want to apologise for my actions. There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret. I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video.

“I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy. They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again.”

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 02:05 PM IST