'Went As An Ambassador Of Our Country': Former Indian Skipper Slams Harmanpreet Kaur's Ill-Mannered Conduct

Former Indian skipper, Shantha Rangaswamy, expressed her strong disapproval of Harmanpreet Kaur's ill-mannered conduct during and after the third ODI against Bangladesh. Harmanpreet received a two-match suspension for her outburst in Dhaka, where she angrily shattered the stumps after being given out leg before wicket, and publicly criticised the match officials. Shantha emphasised that such behavior was unacceptable for an Indian captain and tarnished the image of the team.

Embarrassed the country

Shantha believed that Harmanpreet's actions undid the positive efforts made by both cricket boards. Despite being one of the team's best batters, Harmanpreet's behavior crossed the line, undermining the collaborative work done by the cricketing boards of India and Bangladesh. As a leading country in the region, India should strive for the support and cooperation of other nations.

"Harman went there as a brand ambassador of our country and should have behaved like one," the former India captain added.

Unruly behaviour post dismissal

The incident occurred when Harmanpreet was adjudged leg before wicket while attempting a sweep shot off a delivery from Nahida Akter. Disputing the decision, she claimed to have hit a bottom edge, but her anger got the better of her, and she shattered the stumps before leaving the field.

During the post-match presentation ceremony, Harmanpreet further criticised the umpiring, labeling it as "pathetic," and made sarcastic remarks, suggesting that the umpires should join the teams for the trophy ceremony.

This sort of rude behavior prompted Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana to walk away with her team and urge Harmanpreet to learn some basic manners. The incident left a sour taste in the cricketing community, and Harmanpreet's actions were seen as a disappointment, considering her position as the captain of the Indian team.

