'Welcome to the club': As Virat-Anushka embrace baby girl, Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya and others shower wishes for Indian skipper

Actress Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Monday. Virat has shared a statement on social media and revealed that "Anushka and the baby are both healthy".
The Indian skipper took to Twitter to share the news with his fans and wrote, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes."
Kohli's colleagues on the field, cricketing personalities, and sportsmen from across the entire spectrum expressed glee at the news. Netizens, too, noted that it was a great day for the Indian cricket team and for Virat himself, since the first owed itself to India's epic draw against the Aussies and the second to Virushka's baby girl.
Check out reactions from sports stars here:
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kohli's team in IPL, also extended their blessings.
With the arrival of their first child, Kohli and Anushka have joined the list of celebrities who've had a coronial baby.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their pregnancy on social media in August. The couple had confirmed that they will welcome their first born in January 2021.
The announcement came with a picture of the couple on Anushka and Virat's respective Twitter and accounts, where her baby bump is visible. In the photograph, Anushka wears a black and white polka dotted dress, while Virat is seen in grey T-shirt and white pants.
"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," Anushka had captioned the image. Virat shared the same caption on his Twitter page
Twitter India had recently unveiled that the tweet shared by Virushka was the most-liked one in 2020.
