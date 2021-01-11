'Welcome to the club': As Virat-Anushka embrace baby girl, Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya and others shower wishes for Indian skipper

Actress Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Monday. Virat has shared a statement on social media and revealed that "Anushka and the baby are both healthy".

The Indian skipper took to Twitter to share the news with his fans and wrote, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes."

Kohli's colleagues on the field, cricketing personalities, and sportsmen from across the entire spectrum expressed glee at the news. Netizens, too, noted that it was a great day for the Indian cricket team and for Virat himself, since the first owed itself to India's epic draw against the Aussies and the second to Virushka's baby girl.

Check out reactions from sports stars here: