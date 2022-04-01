Welcome back my friend: Shahrukh Khan lauds watch-winner Andre Russell after Kolkata Knight Riders' victory over Punjab Super Kings

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan heaped praise on Andre Russell after the West Indian all-rounder's unbeaten helped KKR chase down a 138-run target in 14.3 overs against Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium on Friday.
Russell hammered eight sixes and two boundaries en route to his unbeaten knock of 70 from 31 balls
SRK tweeted: “Welcome back my friend @Russell12A so long since saw the ball fly so high!!! It takes a life of its own when U hit it Man! And @y_umesh wow! To @ShreyasIyer15 & team well done. Have a happy nite boys.”
Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 11:50 PM IST
