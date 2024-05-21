'Weight Of My Name Increased After Those 5 Sixes': KKR Star Rinku Singh Recalls His Breakthrough Moment In IPL 2023

Rinku Singh | Credits: Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star batter Rinku Singh opened up on how he got recognition after hitting six five sixes against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Rinku had a breakthrough moment of his IPL career when deposited five balls into the stands off Yash Dayal in the last year's clash against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With KKR required 29 off six balls to win the match. Rinku Singh smashed five sixes on the trot to help the team chase down a 205-run target with a ball to spare.

In a video shared by IPL on its Instagram handle, the left-handed batter said that people don't believe that 'Rinku' is his real name because it sounds more like a feminine name. KKR batter added that his name received a more value when he hit those five sixes against Gujarat Titans.

"Many people asked me whether your name 'Rinku' is your nickname or a real name. It is my real name and there is no household name for me. Many feel that girls have such names." Rinku Singh

"When I continued playing cricket and the weight of my name started to increase when I hit those five sixes. Since then, name 'Rinku' received a more value." he added.

Rinku Singh had a breakthrough IPL season with Kolkata Knight Riders last year as he was the highest run-scorer for the team, 474 runs, including four fifties, at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.52 in 14 matches.

'Began getting ads and became a bit famous': Rinku Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders' star Rinku Singh recalled how his life changed after he had a breakthrough moment of his IPL career against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad last year.

Rinku said that he started to get endorsements and ads after he played one of the greatest innings in the history of Indian Premier League. The 24-year-old added that he feels good when people chant his name while entering the ground.

"I gradually began getting ads and became a bit famous. It feels good when you see your hoardings and when you enter the ground and people chant your name." Aligarh-born cricketer said.

Rinku Singh is currently part of KKR in the ongoing IPL season. He will be in action when Kolkata Knight Riders take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualfier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 21.