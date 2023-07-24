'Weekend Khtam Ho Gya?': Rohit Sharma's Bewildered Peep Outside The Dressing Room Sparks Meme Fest

The phenomenon known as the "Monday blues" is a universal struggle that many of us experience each week. During the India vs West Indies 2nd Test match, Rohit Sharma's reaction perfectly captured the collective sentiment felt by people on Monday mornings. Peeking out of the dressing room window, the Indian captain's bewildered expression has become a viral sensation on social media. It seems that netizens found his reaction highly relatable, as they shared their own Monday morning sentiments in response to the video. Let's take a look at some of their reactions to this viral moment.

Rohit exemplifies consistency

Rohit Sharma achieved a historic feat, becoming the first batsman in Test cricket history to record 30 consecutive double-digit scores. This incredible milestone surpassed the previous record held by Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene, who had 29 double-digit scores to his name.

Examining Rohit Sharma's last 30 Test innings, we can see his consistency on display: 12, 161, 26, 66, 25*, 49, 34, 30, 36, 12*, 83, 21, 19, 59, 11, 127, 29, 15, 46, 120, 32, 31, 12, 12, 35, 15, 43, 103, 80, 57. During the second Test, Rohit showcased his exceptional form yet again, delivering a brilliant half-century and forming a valuable partnership with his new opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, which put India in a commanding position.

In a rain-affected match, India declared their second innings at 181 for 2 on Day 4's final session, setting a challenging target of 365 for West Indies to win the Test match on Sunday. As rain disrupted play, only three overs were possible in the afternoon session, and the tea break saw India extend their lead to 301 runs. West Indies in response ended the day at 76/2 and will have to bat out day 5 to either secure a win or draw the match.

