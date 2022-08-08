'We won't stop...' India women's cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues pens heartwarming post after team's maiden silver in Commonwealth Games 2022

India women's cricket team |

India women's cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues posted a heartwarming note after the team's nine-run defeat against mighty Australia in the gold medal match of the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

The 'Women In Blue' lost the battle of nerves and also the last five wickets for 13 runs with some poor strategic moves and even more atrocious shot selections leaving a lot to be desired.

Beth Mooney (61 off 41) made a stroke-filled half-century as Australia managed to reach 161 for eight despite a spirited fielding effort from India.

With 50 needed off the last six overs with eight wickets in hand, and Harmanpreet (65 off 43) in the middle of a special innings, it should have been a straightforward chase for India.

However, India found a way to fluff it as they lost eight wickets for 32 runs to come short in a major final once again. India's inexplicable batting collapse was also reminiscent of their failure in the 2017 ODI World Cup final in England.

Sharing a 96-run stand after the fall of openers, Harmanpreet and Jemimah (33 off 33) were controlling the chase but the latter's dismissal triggered the collapse.

The batters manufactured ways to get dismissed with innings including three run-outs. India were eventually bowled out for 152 with three balls left.

Despite the disappointment, Jemimah highlighted the team spirit and vowed to come back stronger.

"This team is different. The grit determination and character shown throughout this tournament was something else. There were many special moments, but I guess at the same time cricket never stops teaching us," Jemimah tweeted.

She added: "I know we didn't get the gold, but it is ok to say that 'I'm still proud of this team. We won't stop until we turn this silver into gold."