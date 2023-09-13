 'We Will Try To Get After Him': KL Rahul Warns Sri Lanka Spinner Dinuth Wellalage After India Reach Asia Cup Final
20-year-old Dinuth Wellalage picked up his maiden five-wicket haul against India and scored 42 with the bat but still ended up on the losing side.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 08:57 PM IST
India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul sounded a warning for Sri Lanka spinner Dinuth Wellalage, who had the Men in Blue in all sorts of trouble during their face-off in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 on Tuesday.

20-year-old Wellalage picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in international cricket after dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya.

All-round Wellalage takes India by surprise

The off-spinner stunned the star-studded Indian batting lineup with his spin and guile which helped Sri Lanka bowl out the opposition for 213 in Colombo.

He got great support from fellow spinners Charith Asalanka and Maheesh Theekshana with the former taking 4 wickets and the latter bagging one. It was the first time ever in ODI history that India lost all 10 wickets to spinners.

But he wasn't done just yet as Wellalage also turned the heat on India with his batting skills and almost took his team over the finish line with his highest individual score of 42 not out.

India however, held their nerves and eventually edged out Sri Lanka by 41 runs after bowling them out for 172.

Rahul's warning for Wellalage

Rahul praised Wellalage for the way he bowled against Team India but warned that the next time they come across him, they will attack the youngster.

“He got five wickets and got the job done for his team. He looked the most dangerous bowler from the Sri Lankan attack.

"Obviously, Asalanka also picked up a few wickets later on. Probably next time we play we will try to get after him," Rahul said after the match.

India might face Sri Lanka again in the final if Dasun Shanaka's side beats Pakistan in their final Super 4 clash at the same venue on Thursday.

