'We Will Take 2-3 Decades To Match India': Pakistani Actress Sehar Shinwari On Chandrayaan-3 Success

Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari on Wednesday congratulated India on the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, and also admitted that ISRO's achievement highlights how far behind her own country is behind their neighbours in terms of science and technology.

For the uninitiated, Sehar Shinwari is the same person who had inquired about the online link of Delhi Police for justice as protests erupted in her country following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in May.

Shinwari once again took to social media to congratulate ISRO after Vikram Lander touched down on the South Pole of the Lunar surface to make India the first country in the world to achieve this feat.

She also said that it will take Pakistan a few decades to achieve what India has managed.

"Apart from animosity with India, I would really congratulate ISRO for making history in the space research through Chandaryan3.

"The gap between Pakistan and India has widened to such a level in all aspects that now it will take two to three decades for Pakistan to reach there.

"Unfortunately, no one else but we ourselves are responsible for our misery today," Shinwari tweeted.

"Today our heads are really bowing in shame to see where India has reached and we have been striving for the supremacy of law and constitution in the country since the illegal dissolution of Maulvi Tamizuddin's assembly. have been.

"Today, India has proved that the gap that started between us has become so much that it is no longer a matter of us to reach it," Shinwari added.

