'We will let them shoot,' Amit Shah responds to Kiren Rijiju's plea to exempt sportsmen from Arms Amendment Bill

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday assured that the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will not affect the sportspersons mainly shooters.

"Sportspersons will not be affected by this, we have kept in mind that no sportsperson has any problem during his or her shooting practice," Shah said.

The Lok Sabha passed the bill which seeks to increase punishment for illegally making or selling prohibited arms and ammunition.

The minister moved an official amendment to the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which makes provision that a person can keep two licensed weapons.

Shah said punishment for those manufacturing illegal weapons has been enhanced.

"It is very necessary to effectively control arms and ammunition for safety and security, and maintaining law and order in any country," Shah said during his reply.

The Bill provides seven years to life imprisonment for manufacturing and selling illegal weapons, seven to 14 years jail for possessing illegal weapons and life imprisonment for snatching the weapon of police personnel, he said.

The Bill seeks to amend Arms Act, 1959, "to effectively curb crimes committed by using illegal firearms".

Earlier, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) had requested Shah to exempt shooters from the Arms Amendment Bill, 2019.

"We have already written to the Home Minister regarding the Arms Amendment Bill. We have requested to exempt shooters," Rajiv Bhatia, the Secretary of NRAI had told ANI.

"We are hopeful that shooters will be exempted from this bill. The letter has been sent by the President of the NRAI," he added