'We stand with you': Mercedes backs Lewis Hamilton after F1 star slams his fellow community for staying silent over George Floyd's death

On Monday, Mercedes backed the six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton after he slammed his fellow community for staying silent and not speaking up on the George Floyd's death in the United States.
Taking to Twitter, Mercedes-AMG F1 posted a message which read, "We stand with you, Lewis. Tolerance is an elementary principle of our team and we are enriched by diversity in all its forms."
"We welcome and encourage people from all races, cultures, religions, philosophies and lifestyles, and condemn every form of discrimination as we work together to drive change forward. We are deeply saddened by the recent developments and hope for a de-escalation soon," they added.
Earlier, Hamilton slammed his fellow F1 community and said, "I would have thought by now you would see why this happens and say something about it but you cannot stand alongside us. Just know I know you who are and I see you."
"I do not stand with those looting and burning buildings but those who are protesting peacefully. There can be no peace until our so-called leaders make the change, This is not just America, this is the UK, this is Spain, this is Italy and all over," Hamilton posted on Instagram.
"The may minorities are treated has to change, how you educate those in your country of equality, racism, classism, and that we all are the same. We are not born with racism and hate in our hearts, it is taught by those we look up to," he added.
Mercedes-AMG F1 also tweeted Hamilton's Instagram story.
Hamilton's remark comes amid the 'Black Lives Matter' protests which are going on in the United States after the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed African-American man who cried, "I can't breathe," as a white police officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck, eventually leading to his death. A video of the same went viral, and there has been a tremendous outcry against it. The protests have reportedly taken a violent turn, leading to arson and even looting.
Meanwhile, the police officer who pressed his knee on George Floyd's neck has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He and three other officers have been fired from the force.
(With ANI inputs)