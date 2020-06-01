'We stand with you': Mercedes backs Lewis Hamilton after F1 star slams his fellow community for staying silent over George Floyd's death

On Monday, Mercedes backed the six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton after he slammed his fellow community for staying silent and not speaking up on the George Floyd's death in the United States.

Taking to Twitter, Mercedes-AMG F1 posted a message which read, "We stand with you, Lewis. Tolerance is an elementary principle of our team and we are enriched by diversity in all its forms."

"We welcome and encourage people from all races, cultures, religions, philosophies and lifestyles, and condemn every form of discrimination as we work together to drive change forward. We are deeply saddened by the recent developments and hope for a de-escalation soon," they added.