'We Share Great Camaraderie': Piyush Chawla Talks About His Bond With Virat Kohli

Former India cricketer Piyush Chawla has recently opened up about his bond with Virat Kohli. Speaking to Taran Singh and Shubham Gaur on 2 Sloggers podcast Chawla praised Kohli, saying their relationship has remained strong over the years.

He said, "Whenever I have played with Virat Kohli my experience has been well. We have played junior cricket together, we played in IPL and represented India together. Everyone has their own way of thinking but whenever we meet we interact well,".

He also shared a memorable incident from the Asia Cup that highlights their friendship. While Chawla was on commentary duty near the boundary, Kohli, who was fielding, casually asked him to order some good food.

He said" Whe he was playing in the Asia Cup, I was commentating on the game. I stood near the ropes during mid innings interval when Virat said, came up to me and said, 'PC, yaar kuch accha sa order kare.? That kind of interaction we have even today. It's the same 10-15 years ago," Chawla recalled.

Piyush Chawla's statement comes after Amit Mishra, recently stated on a podcast, that due to immense power and fame, Virat has changed a lot as a person and the relationship between the duo is not the same anymore.

"I have seen Virat change a lot. We had almost stopped talking. When you get fame and power, they think people are reaching out to them for a purpose. I was never one of those. I have known Cheeku since the time he was 14, when he used to eat samosas, when he needed pizza every night. But there is a huge difference in the Cheeku I knew and Virat Kohli the captain,"

Currently, Virat Kohli is on a break after recently featuring in the Sri Lanka series. He was also rested for the Duleep trophy and will next feature in two-match test series against Bangladesh at home starting September 19.