'We Must Get Behind Our Boys': Ishan Kishan Wishes Best For Team India Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2024 Campaign

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan sent his best wishes to the Men in Blue ahead of their T20 World Cup campaign. Rohit Sharma and his boys will begin their title quest against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 5.

Ishan was not picked in the 15-member squad as the BCCI selectors went with Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson as the wicketkeepers for the tournament. Also, the 25-year-old was removed from the BCCI central contract list for players due to his absence from domestic cricket.

Though Ishan Kishan is not part of the India squad, the youngster wished the Men in Blue a successful campaign at the T20 World Cup 2024. Taking to his Instagram story, Ishan urged everyone to show their support for Team India and wished the good luck to the support staff ahead of Men in Blue's opening match against Ireland.

"It's World Cup time again and we must get behind our boys. Good luck to the team and support staff." Ishan Kishan wrote on his Instagram story.

Team India is among the strong favourites to win the T20 World Cup this team. The Men in Blue will be aiming to end their 11-year ICC title drought. The last time India won an ICC Tournament was the 2013 Champions Trophy, defeating England in the Final under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Rohit Sharma and his boys had the best chances of winning the ODI World Cup last year after being on the 10-match winning streak. However, the Men in Blue failed to get hold of the coveted trophy after losing to the sixth-time champions Australia in the Final in Ahmedabad in November 2023.

Team India will look to overcome their disappointment of losing the ODI World Cup Final to Australia last year by lifting the coveted trophy for the second time, having first won in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007 in South Africa.