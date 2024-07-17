'We Just Brush It Out & There's Nothing Personal': Naveen-ul-Haq Opens Up On His Heated Verbal Altercation With Virat Kohli In IPL 2023; VIDEO

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq opened up on his heated verbal exchange with Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli in the IPL 2023. Naveen and Kohli had a verbal altercation during the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The incident happened when Naveen ul Haq tried to twist Virat Kohli's hands when players from both teams were shaking hands with each other after the match. The situation further worsened after then LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir intervened in the matter and had a heated exchange with Virat Kohli.

However, Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq shared a light-hearted moment as they brushed aside their differences during the ODI World Cup match between India and Afghanistan last year.

In a video posted by Texas Kings on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Naveen said that the incident happened in the heat of the moment and there was nothing personal. Afghan pacer added that he and Kohli buried their differences during the ODI World Cup last year.

"I made it clear that It was in the heat of the moment. He was representing his franchise, I was playing for my franchise, If it is for my franchise or for my country, I will give it all. I won't back down." Naveen said.

"At the end of the day we are all players and some of us are close friends, some of us are colleagues. We just brush it out and there's nothing personal. In the ODI World Cup, it finished once and for all." he added.

Naveen-ul-Haq and Virat Kohli's heated exchange became one of the talking points in cricketing world. The incident grabbed headlines and led to widespread discussions among fans and experts about the sportsmanship and on-field behaviour.

Naveen ul Haq blames social media for showing the incident repeatedly

The Afghanistan pacer feels that the fans on social media continue to give air on his incident with Virat Kohli despite both players moved on from it.

"Nowadays, social media keeps showing it everyday till they get something out of it."

Virat Kohli and Naveen ul Haq faced against each other in the Super 8 clash between India and Afghanistan, where the Men in Blue defeated Rashid Khan-led side by 47 runs. Team India qualified for the semifinal by topping Group 1 and went on to win the T20 World Cup, while Afghanistan lost to South Africa in their maiden World Cup semifinal appearance.