We have ensured that smaller players can also be part of IPL media rights bidding process

The ones with deep pockets are expected to bid for IPL media rights but treasurer Arun Dhumal on Friday said the introduction of a non-exclusive package will also encourage smaller players to be part of the bidding process.

The BCCI has set a combined base price of approximately Rs 33,000 crore for the media rights for 2023-2027, the double of what Star India paid for the existing rights.

The base price of Package A (India sub-continent TV rights) stands at Rs 49 crore per game and 33 crore per game for Package B (India sub-continent digital rights).

For Package C (non-exclusive digital rights) the base price is Rs 16 crore per game. Package C will have only 18 games, including Play-offs and Final.

For Package D (Rest Of the World TV and digital rights), the base price has been set at Rs 3 crore per game.

"We don't speculate or set target for price. It is the market that decides the price. Our objective and job is to ensure a fair, transparent and inclusive ITT," Dhumal told PTI when asked about his expectations.

The cost to buy the bid document -- Invitation to Tender (ITT) -- is Rs 25 lakh.

"This is the property that entire sporting world is looking at eagerly. Whatever the markets feel is the right value, should come." The likes of Britain-based investment company CVC and Manchester United owners had come to the bidding table for the two new teams in the IPL.

CVC eventually made the winning bid for Ahmedabad franchise and India's RPSG Group for Lucknow.

"The bidding for two new teams showed that IPL has become a global brand and is only going to grow in the future. I expect more interest from global players for media rights," he said.

Streaming giant Amazon is expected to pick up the ITT document.

"IPL is a global league, the idea is to make it more participatory from small to big players. There are few players for whom cricket may not be main the sport as of now but in their future plans, so they may not wan't to eat the whole cake but start with a small pie.

"This ITT ensures their participation either in a non-exclusive bundle or for international territories.

"Someone may be interested only in the UK, Middle East or Australia territories and they can participate. Similarly, someone may not be interested in all 74 games, they can go for the limited pack," the treasurer explained.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 06:36 PM IST