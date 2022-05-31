 
‘We have a history together’: Rafael Nadal on facing Novak Djokovic in blockbuster French Open quarter-final clash

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 07:57 PM IST
Rafael Nadal (L) and Novak Djokovic | File picture

Spain’s former World No.1 Rafael Nadal has said that he’ll fight until the end against Serbia’s top-seed Novak Djokovic as they face each other in a mouthwatering quarter-final clash in the ongoing French Open 2022 on Wednesday (June 1).

Djokovic had defeated Nadal in the semi-finals last year before he downed Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas to lift the trophy in Paris for the second time.

"We know each other well," Nadal said looking ahead to his match against Djokovic. "We have a lot of history together. He came here after winning in Rome. For me, it was not an ideal situation to arrive here. But here we are. We are at Roland Garros, it is my favourite place without a doubt. The only thing I can tell you, I am going to be focused and try my best. The only thing I can guarantee is that I am going to fight until the end."

The Serbian leads Nadal 30-28 in their ATP head-to-head. The Spaniard has won seven of their nine matches at Roland Garros.

The World No.5 won the inaugural major of 2022, taking the Australian Open crown in January, and is aiming to win a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam this fortnight in Paris.

