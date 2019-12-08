'We gotta talk': Rashford is still angry at the Premier League for taking his goal given to Heaton

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford was disappointed with Premier League's decision to rule away his goal against Aston Villa in the match that was held 2-2 at Old Trafford on December 1.
Recently Premier League posted a tweet for the number of goals Rashford has scored this season. With 13 goals in 21apps in all comps, @MarcusRashfordhas equalled his best goalscoring return for @ManUtd in a single season.
But instead of appreciating the post, Rashford replied to the tweet correcting his numbers to '14'. "*1️⃣4️⃣ We gotta talk about this 👇🏿," captioned the United forward.
Against Aston Villa, Rashford had latched onto Andreas Pereira's excellent cross just before the break to level the scores 1-1. Unfortunately for Rashford the goal was termed as own goal by Tom Heaton.
